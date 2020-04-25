TWRA: Mt. Juliet man drowns in Giles County creek

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said a Mt. Juliet man died after drowning in a Giles County creek.

Officials said it happened on Friday night below a low head dam on Richland Creek.

They said two paddlers endured a low head dam on the river. The female paddler was able to get to shore and portage around the dam.

The male paddler went over the damn and was then kicked out by the water flow below the dam.

The man made it to shore and tried to put a life jacket on to try and save a dog he was traveling with. In the effort to rescue the dog, officers said he was pulled into the water below the dam and drowned.

TWRA officers deployed boats and were able to recover the body. There is no word on his identity just yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.