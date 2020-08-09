TWRA: Monroe County couple airlifted to hospital following engine explosion at Roane County marina

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Monroe County couple was airlifted to a Knoxville hospital after their boat engine exploded at a marina in Roane County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

TWRA officials said this happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on Watts Bar Lake at Blue Springs Marina in Roane County.

Several agencies responded to reports of small explosions along the marina.

TWRA reported that a married couple from Monroe County sustained serious injuries when an explosion happened in their engine hatch.

Both victims were airlifted to UT Medical in Knoxville.

The dock, and six boats sustained serious damage. Two of the vessels sunk. Volunteer Electric assisted with cutting power to the marina.

The incident remains under investigation.

