TWRA investigating bear shooting in East Tennessee

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is trying to determine who shot and killed a black bear at a Campbell County garbage facility Friday.

TWRA said the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the NWTF-Tennessee is now offering $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The bear was found at the White Oak convenience center on Davis Creek Road.

After examining the 400 lb. male bear, it was determined that it was shot with a large caliber firearm and they collected some shell casings from the scene.

Agency spokesman Matt Cameron said in the past the facility has had up to 13 bears feeding on garbage. An electric fence and new chain link fence were installed to try to keep the bears out, but ”the bears have regained access after someone pulled the main gate off,” Cameron wrote.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call 615-571-4792.