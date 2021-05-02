TWRA identifies man who died kayaking on Chickamauga Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) identified the man killed in a kayaking incident on Chickamauga Lake.

According to a release, 62-year-old George Knight died while kayaking alone around 3 p.m. Saturday.

TWRA officers responded to the call for a report of a man near the Patterson Road access area of Sale Creek on Chickamauga Lake. The Sale Creek Fire Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Knight’s body was spotted floating in more than ten feet of water by a family member. He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation. No other information was immediately released.