TWRA: Harrison man arrested in connection with boating death of Hamilton County woman

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TWRA officers have arrested a Harrison man on several charges in connection with a boating death.

According to a press release from the TWRA, Michael Smith, of Harrison, was arrested on March 26 following an investigation into the death of Theresa Parker, of Hamilton County, who died on January 15, 2020 on Chickamauga Reservoir.

Parker and Smith were two of three people in a canoe that capsized near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant. There were no life jackets aboard the canoe.

Based on the information presented, the TWRA had warrants signed that included three charges of no life jacket, registration violation and reckless operation that resulted in death.

TWRA Boating Officer David Holt stated, “Many fatalities are preventable. With 32 boating fatalities on Tennessee waters in 2020, we remind everyone to wear a life jacket and of the importance of boating safety.”

Smith was taken into custody and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.