TWRA Executive Director announces retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the retirement of Executive Director Ed Carter. His retirement will take place May 31st. He made the announcement during the February meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission Meeting on Friday.

Director Carter stepped into the executive director role in 2009. He began his career in 1972 and has held positions in the divisions of Law Enforcement, Information and Education, and as TWRA Region two assistant manager. Carter became TWRA’s first Chief of the Boating Division when the division formed in 1990.

“Leaving the TWRA as an employee feels like running away from home,” Carter said in a news release. “The agency and the people in it have been such a huge part of my life and I realize I am very blessed to have been able to call it my home for many years,” Carter added.

According to TWRA, Director Carter’s career has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and he has received numerous awards. Two recent honors were being named the Bass Pro Shops Conservation Partner of Year and the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies top honor. He received the Seth Gordon Award for lifetime achievement in conserving North America’s natural resources in the public trust and contributing to the programs of the Association.

The Commission will begin the process of hiring only the third executive director in its history. . Gary Myers served as the inaugural leader in that position until his retirement in 2009 and was succeeded by Director Carter.

