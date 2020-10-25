TWRA crews discover body of missing kayaker on Chickamauga Creek

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) located the body of a missing kayaker from Chickamauga Creek Sunday afternoon.

TWRA released a statement saying 26-year-old Robert “DJ” Young from Rossville, GA was reported missing on Saturday. His possessions were found in an overturned kayak on Chickamauga Creek.

Young’s fiancé told TWRA officials she dropped him off around 9 a.m. Saturday at the kayak launch at Camp Jordan.

Kayakers found and reported an overturned kayak around 11 a.m. about 300 yards downstream from the area he was dropped off.

Young’s fiancé reported him missing in the afternoon when calls to Young went directly to voicemail. Family members identified his belongings later in the day.

The search was called off around 1 a.m. Sunday, and resumed later in the morning. Officials said the lower water levels on the creek helped with search efforts.

Young’s body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

