TWRA confirms 2nd boater found in TN River

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hardin County Fire Department recovered a second unidentified body of a missing boater from the Tennessee River.

According to reports, search crews recovered the body of a John Doe around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning around Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River. 

Authorities say the body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification. The second body was recovered within one mile of the first missing boater recovered yesterday. Both unidentified bodies were recovered approximately nine miles from the dam.

