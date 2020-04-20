TWRA: Body of Illinois man found in Reelfoot Lake

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife officers said they found the body of an Illinois man who died while fishing on Reelfoot Lake.

Officials said this happened on Sunday in Obion County. Officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat around 3:30 p.m. on Reelfoot Lake.

They found an aluminum boat owned by David Blue from Mascoutah, Illinois. The boat was empty.

Officers searched for Blue near the boat, but his body was found a few hours after he went missing.

Blue was not wearing a life jacket at the time.