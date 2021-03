LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bald eagle was killed in Lake County and now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking for information.

According to a tweet from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the eagle was killed on Club House Road on March 20.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking information on a bald eagle that was killed in Lake County on Club House Rd on March 20. Anyone with information should call the USFWS at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725.#tnwildlife pic.twitter.com/YkALsUO0kB — TWRA (@tnwildlife) March 24, 2021

They are now looking for information about the killing.

The public can call USFWS at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725 with tips.

No other information was immediately released and this is a developing story.