TWRA: 2 hospitalized after being hit by boat on Norris Lake, 1 arrested

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person from Ohio was arrested for driving under the influence and operating a boat on Norris Lake in Campbell County, Tennessee.

According to a release from the TWRA, it happened Saturday night around 7 p.m. Two people fell overboard and were hit by the boat in the incident.

The release states that both William Tyler Sharp of Hamilton, Ohio, and Gabriella Wimmer of Marysville, Ohio, were standing up on the bow of a boat while it was under power when it hit a wake, causing both to be ejected and run over.

Both were taken by boat to Sequoyah Marina where Sharp was airlifted to UT Medical Center in Knoxville and treated for serious injuries. He received deep cuts from the vessels propeller. He is currently in critical but stable condition. Wimmer was taken to Tennova North Medical Center, treated and released.

TWRA officials say Madison Fantelli, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol and reckless operation of a vessel. The incident remains under investigation by the TWRA.