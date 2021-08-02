TWRA: 15-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Hiwassee River

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 15-year-old boy has died following an overturned kayak incident along the Hiwassee River on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA confirmed Monday that it and other agencies responded to the incident, from where the boy was taken to the Starr Regional Hospital in Etowah, where he was pronounced dead. TWRA officers along with Polk County EMS, Tennessee State Parks and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call just before 4:45 p.m. EDT regarding an overturned kayak on the Hiwassee River in the Quinn Springs area.

The teen was reportedly part of a group that pushed off on Saturday as part of a trip along the river.

Investigators say a group of nine adults and 11 juveniles left in kayaks and tubes on a point-to-point trip along the Hiwassee River. The 15-year-old was last seen behind the group on a sit-on-top kayak.

Members of the party discovered the boy downriver, unresponsive and away from his kayak, and they called for assistance. The kayak was later found against a large, downed tree.

The teen’s body was transported to UT Medical for autopsy. TWRA said Monday the incident remains under investigation and the name of the deceased will not be released.