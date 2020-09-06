TWRA: 1 killed in boating crash on Watts Bar Lake

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources agency said one person was killed in a boating crash on Watts Bar Lake.

It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. near Blue Springs Marina.

TWRA officers said a Hamilton County family of three was in a cuddy cabin boat at the time of the crash. Officers said when they arrived on scene they began to treat the victims.

The Roane County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. The medical examiner pronounced the 55-year-old father, dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The mother was air-lifted in critical condition to UT Medical Center in Knox County. The child was also taken there by ambulance, and is expected to be released.

There was no other information immediately released.

