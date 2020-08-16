TWRA: 1 killed in boating accident on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is investigating a fatal boating accident on Pickwick Lake.

TWRA officials said it happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. in Dry Creek cove.

When officers arrived, they found two boats had collided and three people were involved in the accident.

One person died and one other was hospitalized with severe injuries.

TWRA is investigating the accident.

If you have any information regarding the collision, call the TWRA Region 1 office at 731-423-5725.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.