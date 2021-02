KENTUCKY (WKRN) – Two Kentucky State Police troopers were injured while working a collision on I-65 Tuesday.

KSP officials told News 2 both troopers received injuries. One of them was treated at the hospital and released. Both are expected to be okay.

KSP says they are also working a fatal crash in the area, but those details have yet to be released.

“We ask motorists to stay off the roads during #winterstorm2021 to keep everyone safe. We also ask because our troopers are working the roads. “

