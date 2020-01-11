Two tone blue nation arrives in Baltimore ready for a battle

The atmosphere of a playoff NFL game is hard to beat.
“Titan Up!” Said a group of Titans fans as they walked by a group of Ravens.
Team colors fill the parking lots, the smell of barbecue fills the air, and fans are ready to see their team win.
by: Brent Remadna
