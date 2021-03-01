Two teens rescued from vehicle on flooded road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – When Sunday’s storms flooded many roads in Robertson County, first responders had a close call rescue in Springfield. Two teenagers got stranded as water began to flood their car.

The rescue occurred on one of the lowest lying areas on New Chapel Road, surrounded by farmland.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. from the parents of a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old who were stranded in swift water.

The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded along with an engine from Coopertown.

Pleasant View Assistant Fire Chief Allen Nicholson said these situations are the scariest because water can rise fast, with a strong current, and sweep a vehicle or people out to the creek within seconds. He said it’s happened on this same exact road before.

“I think it just comes up so fast on them in that road area that they just don’t realize, especially with the flash flood and how quick things like that can happen,” Nicholson explained.

While it’s not clear where the teens were going, officials stress the importance of watching water on the roads.

“If you see water crossing the roads, turn around, go back the way you came… especially in these low lying areas, turn around, don’t drown,” Nicholson urged.

One teen was taken to hospital as a precaution, but both are okay.