Two teens die after apparent accident while in hammock

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after two teenage girls died in an apparent accident.

Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg tells the FOX 8 I-Team that around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police and fire responded to a call of a girl trapped underneath some bricks on Berkshire.

When officers arrived, they discovered there were two girls, ages 14 and 13, who were in a hammock tied to a tree and brick pillar. Police say it appears the pillar collapsed and fell on the girls.

Once the pillar was removed and the girls were freed, they received immediate treatment and were transported by a rescue squad to an area hospital, the chief said.

Police say several hours later, the two teens died at the hospital.

