Two teens arrested from stolen car, loaded AK-47, ski mask recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested who fled from them in a stolen 2017 Nissan Altima Thursday night.

According to reports, officers seized a ski mask and an AK-47 pistol loaded with one round in the chamber and 14 rounds in the magazine.

Police say while patrolling in the area of Brick Church Pike and Ewing Lane at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, they spotted a stolen Altima traveling inbound on Brick Church Pike. The car was taken Tuesday from Aparna Court in the Whites Creek area and the key fob had been left inside.

Officers tried stopping the vehicle when the 16-year-old driver took off at a high rate of speed.  Officers immediately radioed the car’s description to a police helicopter.  The aircrew spotted the Altima and followed it so that ground units could deploy spike strips, which damaged three of the tires.

According to authorities, the two teens fled from the car at the intersection of Youngs Lane and Alice Street.  The driver was caught and the 17-year-old surrendered after seeing that an MNPD canine team was approaching.

Both teens were taken to juvenile detention and charged with auto theft, unlawful gun possession, and evading arrest.

