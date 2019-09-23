Two teenagers suffer gunshot wounds in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting in south Nashville that left two teenagers with gunshot wounds.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot in the forearm near Hope Hill Court at 8:26 p.m., moments later officers responded to a call that an 18-year-old was shot in the leg.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and the 18-year-old was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center.

The motive for the shootings are unknown.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

