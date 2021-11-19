2 suspected of cooking crack cocaine in Lebanon hotel

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday after Lebanon police said they were manufacturing crack cocaine in a hotel room.

After receiving more than one complaint of drug activity, officers with the Lebanon K-9 Unit responded to the Ramada Inn and knocked on the door of a unit. Authorities said Geraldine Carney, of Lebanon, and Eric Booth, of Nashville, were both inside the room.

(CREDIT: Lebanon Police Department)

Police then reportedly searched the room and found materials used to make crack cocaine. In total, officials seized 11 grams of crack cocaine, packaging materials and digital scales.

Carney and Booth were arrested and are faced with numerous charges, including possession with intent to sell.