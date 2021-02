FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Fire Department says two people are submerged into the Harpeth River.

According to a tweet from the department, Franklin Fire crews are on the scene of the rescue near Culpepper Circle in the Forrest Crossing subdivision.

They say two people are submerged into the Harpeth River, and updates are to follow.

