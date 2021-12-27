The storm prediction center has issued a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for all of Middle TN. Slight Risk (level 2/5) for counties along the Alabama / Tennessee state line Wednesday.

Main threats include gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Tornado threat is low, but not zero.

A few storms possible early Wednesday morning, but main timeline will be after lunch as storms move west to east. Storms are over by 8pm on the Plateau.







Another possibility of stronger storms moving in ahead of a cold front on Saturday (New Year’s Day). The SPC already has a 15% outlook issued for Middle Tennessee/. It is too early to tell, but this situation could pan out to be a severe weather outbreak of concern. We will keep you posted as the week rolls on. Just a heads up!