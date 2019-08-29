Two of the teen suspects in musician’s murder may be released on bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A judge has set a bond for two of the five teens accused of killing local musician, Kyle Yorlets in February of this year.

Decorrius Wright’s attorney requested a bond which Judge Sheila Calloway set it at $400,000. The order states, if he makes bond, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

The order claims Wright did not have a delinquent record prior to the fatal shooting. It goes on to state that Wright has behavioral issues during his time in the detention center.

“His write-ups in detention include a range of behaviors from fighting, to horse playing, to being disrespectful to staff and threatening gang activity,” the order says.

Judge Calloway granted a $300,000 bond to a second suspect, a 14-year-old who hasn’t been named.

If that individual meets their bond, they will also be required to wear an ankle monitor.