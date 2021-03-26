Two new iBuying programs expand to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Economists predict Nashville will become one of the top three real estate markets in the country this year. Perhaps, we’re already there. The city’s popularity is showing through high demand, low inventory, and real estate innovation.

Two companies are now expanding to Nashville, joining Zillow in the iBuying market, just in time for the spring homebuying season.

Zillow now directly buys homes, prepares them for sale, and quickly puts them back on the market through their program Zillow Offers.

All you have to do is go to their website, answer a few questions about your home, upload some pictures, and an obligation-free cash offer will arrive in your inbox within 48 hours.

With the Zillow Offers program, Zillow takes care of repairs and there’s no need to clean since there’s no need to show your home. In addition, Zillow Offers gives sellers the flexibility to choose their close date.

Zillow now has a new competition.

Knock Home Swap is now available throughout Nashville, a market they say is one of the hottest real estate markets in the country.

“In today’s market…selling your home is not the issue, it’s really kind of dealing between the buying and selling at the same time, that’s really the big problem for most consumers,” said Jamie Glenn, founder and COO of Knock Home Swap. “Knock really pioneered the buy before you sell opportunity in the residential real estate market.”

Knock Home Swap allows consumers to purchase their dream home before they list their old house, giving them a huge competitive edge in today’s market, especially when it comes to the low inventory.

The Knock Home Swap includes a fully integrated and competitively priced mortgage, as well as up to $250,000 in an interest-free bridge loan to cover the down payment on the new home. The company also offers home prep and up to six months of mortgage payments on the old house.

In addition, Knock partners with local real estate brokerage firms and their agents to bring the Home Swap to consumers.

Knock Home Swap isn’t the only iBuying program eyeing Nashville.

Offerpad’s custom selling solutions are now available to those in and around Nashville.

“We’re known for providing quick competitive cash offers, which will always remain a core offering,” said Offerpad founder and CEO Brian Bair. “For new customers in Denver and Nashville looking to list their home, Offerpad is by far the most advanced way to maximize a home’s value on the open market. Our 100% free, show-ready home services, matched with our Home Improvement Advance program and back-up instant cash offer, are unparalleled.

Offerpad provides a competitive cash offer within 24 hours and they promise no showings to strangers, inconvenient open houses, or interrupted weekends.

With Offerpad EXPRESS, you can close in as little as 24 hours or pick any date to work with your schedule up to 90 days after you accept our offer. You do have the flexibility to change the date.

All instant sellers receive a free local move with professional movers. In addtion, the company lets you stay in your current home up to three days free and as many as 60 days after closing so you don’t have to rush.

Real estate agents in Nashville will also have the opportunity to receive a 3% referral fee, the highest in the industry, when working with Offerpad to sell their client’s home.

“Sellers are now more than ever in control of their experience through our solutions center,” said Bair. “We provide solutions, they select their option. We look forward to extending these options to our new customers in Denver and Nashville, and into other new markets later in 2021.”

In addition to helping homeowners and buyers, Offerpad is also hiring. Click here to see Offerpad career opportunities in Nashville.