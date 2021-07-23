Two Nashville men arrested for mail thefts in Robertson County

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville men were arrested earlier this week when investigators discovered them with mail addressed to roughly 50 residents in the area.

Investigators with Robertson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fisher Grove Road on Tuesday in regard to a suspicious vehicle with occupants who appeared to be sleeping. Deputies found 24-year-old Miguel Alonso Morales and 23-year-old Erik Eulogio Perez in the vehicle along with a large amount of mail hidden near the vehicle and several pieces of mail and items inside the vehicle.

Deputies contacted the addresses on the mail and found that the items were all stolen from residents’ mailboxes.

Morales and Perez were both charged with theft of property. Morales was also charged with criminal impersonation. Both were booked into the Robertson County Detention Facility, Morales on $16,500 bond and Perez on $15,000 bond.

Additional charges may be pending.