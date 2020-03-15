Two Middle Tennessee YMCA locations close amid employee testing positive for coronavirus

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Brentwood YMCA is closed due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to YMCA officials, The employee worked at the Brentwood location on Concord Road. The employee last day at work was on March 5th and hasn’t been in the building since then.



Officials stated in the email, that the employee informed them that they have the virus.



Both locations will be deep cleaned, per the CDC guidelines. Although the staff member didn’t work at the Christ Church location since the two share several staff members, it’s being deep cleaned as well.

Both locations are set to reopen by Monday. The YMCA is asking people to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Tennessee Health Department said more than a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Davidson County and more than 30 people are confirmed to have the virus statewide. The patients range in age from 11 to 50 years old.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE