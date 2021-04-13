Two Middle Tennesseans advance to top 12 on American Idol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Middle Tennesseans have advanced yet again on American Idol.

Columbia’s own Cassandra Coleman and Franklin’s Hunter Metts made it to the top 12 on the show Monday night.

America selected their top ten favorites and the judges provided two saves, making it 12.

Both Coleman and Metts performed after making it to the next round and the judges praised both performances.

During his initial audition, judge Katy Perry told Metts he would make it to the top ten.

Cassandra Coleman is a barista at the Buckhead Coffeehouse in Columbia. She told News 2 this has been one of the best experiences of her life.

Metts was a software engineer for the last two years and said he felt this was the right time to tryout for the show and follow his dream.

Coleman described her style as a mix of Enya and Stevie Nicks. She said the support from Middle Tennessee has been overwhelming.

Metts described himself as more of an Indie or grassroots type of artist and thanks everyone in Middle Tennessee for the love.

Judge Luke Bryan was not at the live show due to testing positive for COVID-19. Paula Abdul filled in and Bryan called into the show via video call and said hello.

You can follow Cassandra by clicking here and Hunter by clicking here.