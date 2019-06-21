Two men wanted for questioning in South Nashville murder

by: WKRN Web Staff

(Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a murder that happened Wednesday morning.  

Joe Louis Bass, 29, was killed in the 100 block of Lafayette Street in the J.C. Napier public housing development around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday morning.  

Police said two men were in the immediate area of the murder and are believed to be knowledgeable about the circumstances surrounding the Bass’ death.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.  

