Two men wanted for aggravated robbery in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro detectives are searching for two suspects who robbed a man and a woman as they were walking to their apartment.

According to authorities, the couple was walking to their home at the Blue Apartments on South Rutherford Boulevard on February 12.

Police say the robbers were wearing masks at the time. They ordered the couple to give them everything on them. The suspects took both the victim’s cellphones and a wallet containing debit and credit cards. The male victim later discovered $300 was taken from his bank account.

If anyone has information regarding the identity or location of the two suspects contact police at (615)201-5537.