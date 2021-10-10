Two men killed on I-24 after running into eastbound traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two pedestrians identified as Nashville men aged 35 and 30 were fatally hit last night on I-24 East near I-440.

Nashville Fire Department said they responded to a crash involving a Honda Civic and Ford Fusion on I-24 West at the I-440 interchange.

Upon their arrival, three men from the Honda fled the scene and ran across the interstate into eastbound traffic.

Two of the men were struck by a Chevy SUV. One male was killed on impact, the other was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The third man involved was not injured and remained at the scene. A preliminary investigation stated that he smelled of alcohol.

The Honda involved in the initial crash belonged to the man the was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt. Investigators are still working to identify and contact the families of the two pedestrians killed.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy SUV were not injured.