Two juveniles arrested in Mt. Juliet after stealing guns from unmarked THP cruiser

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two juveniles were arrested after stealing guns from an unmarked Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser, according to a release from Mt. Juliet Police.

Police say the burglary happened Monday morning and two juveniles were charged.

Officers responded to a report of two vehicle burglaries on Hickory Station Lane Monday. One of those vehicles was an unmarked THP cruiser. A shotgun and rifle were stolen from the vehicle. Detectives began following leads.

Tuesday afternoon, detectives received a tip leading them to a home nearby. Officers found the stolen guns in the bedroom of a 17-year-old male.

Further investigation led detectives to a 15-year-old male who was part of the burglary with the other juvenile.

Both have been charged with burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon. The stolen weapons were returned to THP.