DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – State troopers are investigating a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer on interstate 40 in Dickson County.

The wreck was reported in the westbound lanes near mile marker 181 Wednesday morning. According to THP, the semi went through the guardrail and into some trees.

Troopers said two people suffered minor injuries. The crash happened near the same spot where the trooper on scene and a Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy had their vehicles recently hit.