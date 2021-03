CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are displaced and a pet killed following a house fire in Clarksville.

According to our news partners at Clarksville Now, the fire happened Saturday night on Man O War Blvd around 7 p.m.

Firefighter Captain Michael Rios says the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The residents were not injured but one pet was killed in the fire. The Red Cross is helping the family.

No other information was immediately released.