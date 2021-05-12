Two armed teens arrested after leading Metro Police on dangerous chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested two armed teens Tuesday evening that attempted to allude police while driving recklessly through heavy traffic for more than 45 minutes on Interstate 65.

Investigators say 19-year-old Isaiah Lewis and 18-year-old Wesley Smith left Lewis’ Edgehill home on the 1300 block of 11th Avenue North with what appeared to be rifles tucked in their waistbands and got into a silver Dodge Avenger with a temporary tag that did not match the vehicle and was instead registered to a Chevrolet Impala.

Guns recovered by Metro Police

Officers attempted to stop the pair on I-65 northbound near Wedgewood Avenue but the driver, later identified as Lewis, fled. An MNPD helicopter followed Lewis’ car for approximately 15 minutes before Smith fled on foot from the car on Courtney Drive near Clarksville Pike. Investigators from the air then discovered Smith hide two guns under a shed before officers on the ground took him into custody and recovered the weapons.

After Smith’s arrest, the MNPD helicopter relocated Lewis driving recklessly outbound on Clarksville Pike. After 30 minutes, Lewis ditched the car on Charles E. Davis Blvd. near Green Street and was taken into custody a brief time later.

Lewis is facing charges of felony evading arrest, reckless driving, and unlawful weapon possession under the age of 21. Smith is charged with felony evading arrest, evidence tampering, marijuana possession, and unlawful weapon possession under the age of 21.

Lewis is free on $10,000 bond, and Smith is free on $20,000 bond.