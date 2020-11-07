Two armed suspects in custody after running from Mt. Juliet police

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two armed evading suspects have been captured by police, according to Mt. Juliet police on Twitter.

Police first sent out the alert on Friday in the area of Mt. Juliet Road and I-40.

The suspects ran from a stolen car on I-40, went over a fence and towards the Stonegate Mobile Home community and Comfort Suites hotel. Officers continued to search the area for the suspects.

On Saturday morning, the suspects were located by officers near the McDonald’s at I-40. A citizen spotted them running through the parking lot and officers took them into custody, according to police.

There is no longer an active search. No other information was immediately released.