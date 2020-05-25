Two airlifted to hospital after Lawrence County buggy crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy on Old Military Road.
Troopers said a mother, father, and child were traveling in the buggy when it was rear ended by a pickup truck near Thunderhill Raceway. They said the mother and child had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Old Military Road was closed while troopers investigated the cause of the crash.
