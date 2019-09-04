Two 18-year-old face felony charges after police chase

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two 18-year-olds are facing numerous felony charges after a camera off of Harding Pike flagged a stolen tag.

“Our license plate camera reading system showed a hit on the system,” Belle Meade Police Chief Tim Eads told News 2.

Belle Meade police were alerted of the stolen tag around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. As the truck continued through Belle Meade it was caught on various cameras throughout the city.

An officer pulled over the driver who soon decided to take off, grazing the officer in the chest. “It was a close call. You can kind of see him turn into the officer, but it’s really a miracle that it didn’t run over his foot or drag him.”

Now wanted for assault of an officer, a pursuit ensued through various counties and with multiple agencies jumping in to help including; Metro Police, aviation, THP, the Cheatham County Sheriffs Department and Kingston Springs Police.

“They kind of came together and everybody got the job done,” Chief Eads explained.

The pursuit ended in Kingston Springs after an officer deployed spike strips. It was a dangerous move that once again was caught on camera.

“It took out the vehicles tires and the vehicle come to a stop, there was no crash just came right off the apron of I-40 and then both suspects bailed out of the vehicle and then the manhunt was on,” the Chief explained.

An elementary school was placed on lockout and both suspects; Edward Simmons and Dyneisha Pride were eventually captured.

Police say the truck they were in was stolen and the two suspects were also wanted for burglary after stealing a car from Nations Auto Sales in July.

Now the two young suspects are facing several felony charges for the latest incident.