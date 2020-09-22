Twins celebrate birthday, end of chemotherapy treatment with parade of cars

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There was a special birthday parade in Chesapeake Saturday for 8-year-old twins Omar and Ameera. Not only was the family celebrating another birthday for the two but also, the end to Omar’s chemotherapy treatments.

“Omar has Ewing sarcoma and its metastatic,” said their mother Bonita Houmita.



Omar was diagnosed with cancer back in February. Because of that diagnosis and COVID-19, his family had to be extremely careful about how they celebrated.



“We wanted to celebrate but you know trying to find a way to do it without having contact with other people and that was safe, this is it,” said Houmita.



The community really showed up. There were first responders who were a part of the parade, and friends and family who decorated their cars and made signs.The twins also love animals, so people made sure to bring their 4 legged friends.



“I’m excited to pet their dogs!,” said Ameera.

The family says they’re so thankful for the support from doctors and everyone in the community.

