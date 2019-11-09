Twin sisters give birth on the same day

Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri is celebrating a unique and first of its kind set of circumstances.

Twin sisters, both having babies on the same day and one twin, giving birth to her own twins.

They are a bundle of babies and a number of reasons to be happy for these two sisters.

It doesn’t take double vision to see the unique occurrence in West County at Mercy Hospital.

When fraternal twin sisters Lisa Boyce and Lauren Kozelichki learned they were both pregnant, little did they suspect that they would be set to deliver on the very same day.

“She announced to me and told me and we were all so excited. and then a short week later I ended up finding out I was pregnant. so we announced to her after she told us.”

For the last few months, the sisters celebrated their big news, twin sisters, both pregnant at the same time.

“So our original due dates were ten days apart.”

The numbers looked like they wouldn’t align for these sisters hoping to have babies at the same time.

But then…

“So I went in on Tuesday and labored for a couple of days and then ended up with a c section on — early on the 7th at 1:30 in the morning. and Lauren had a scheduled c-section for that day.”

“I never dreamed ever that they would all be born on the exact same day.”

That day, November 7 or 11-7.

Thankfully there were almost ten hours between the births, the twins had the same doctor at Mercy Hospital.

“And we had no idea it was that big of a deal until after we both had delivered. then a lot of the nurses said we’ve never had this happen before. on the same day, with the same doctor, with twins having a twin. so I guess that is pretty– pretty awesome. Yeah.”