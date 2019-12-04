Twice removed undocumented immigrant, ‘gang associate’ arrested by ICE in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After trying to flee, a man in Nashville was arrested Wednesday morning by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to ICE, Jacob Jaramillo-Nunez is an undocumented immigrant and has been removed from the U.S. in 2010 and 2016.

ICE states that Jaramillo-Nunez is also an associate of the Brown Pride Locos-13 gang.

During Jaramillo-Nunez’s arrest Wednesday morning, officials say he tried to flee and then resisted arrested. Pepper spray was used against him as a result, ICE states.

Jaramillo-Nunez is currently in ICE custody and faces potential federal felony prosecution for illegally reentering the U.S. after removal.

Two other individuals involved in the incident could face federal criminal charges as well.