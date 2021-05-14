‘Twelve years is a long time to keep a secret’: Dickson County investigators revisit cold case

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost 12 years ago Dickson County deputies found Franklin “Scotty” Brown shot and killed out in a remote part of town.

Detective Clint Hopper says it’s one of the only cold cases the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office has in their files. Now he’s cracking it back open.

According to Detective Hopper, a mailman found Brown shot twice behind the wheel of a red Chevy Astro van on Lee Brown Road. Brown’s sister, Cheryl Binkley, remembers the day authorities found her brother’s body.

“He didn’t deserve that. He had family that loved him. We were all very close,” Binkley said. “We think about him all the time. When I get a chance I go out there and clean up where he was murdered at. I go out there and clean that sight up and I just hope that someone will stop and talk, but nobody ever does.”

Detective Hopper made the original incident report in August 2009 when Brown turned up dead. On the ten-year anniversary of his death, Hopper re-opened the case.

“I basically went back to the area and went door to door talking to people to see if I could jar any memories and there was some stuff that came from it,” Hopper said.

Over the years Hopper says investigators have interviewed a few people of interest and followed a handful of leads. But Hopper says nothing has materialized.

“You get into law enforcement to help people and when you don’t have answers it’s something you struggle with,” Hopper said.

Both Detective Hopper and Brown’s family are urging anyone with any information to please come forward.

“Twelve years is a long time to keep a secret and it’s got to be eating away at somebody. Somebody’s got to feel this guilt,” Hopper said.

“Somebody’s got a conscience out there. I know I couldn’t live with myself if I knew something. Even if it’s just a little thing and you may not think it matters, just turn it in and give us something,” Binkley said.

If you know anything about what happened to Brown you can call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-789-4130. Or you can call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.