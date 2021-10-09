Tunnel for Towers event honors fallen Officer Spencer Bristol on his birthday

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday morning, Hendersonville community members came together to remember fallen Officer Spencer Bristol on his birthday.

In 2019, Officer Bristol died while chasing a suspect on foot when he was struck by traffic on I-65.

The “Tunnel for Towers” 5K event took place in Sanders Ferry Park to raise money for an organization that helped Bristol’s family after his passing. News 2’s Alex Denis emceed the event.

The event raised money for the Tunnel for Towers foundation which pays off mortgages for the families of first responders and military heroes killed in the line of duty. The organization stepped up and paid off Officer Bristol’s home mortgage to take the burden off of his wife and daughter.

“After that initial shock wore off of losing her husband was ‘am I going to lose my home? Where are we going to sleep at night?’ so when tunnel to towers stepped in and shared that they were going to pay off her mortgage, that was such a burden that was lifted off,” Officer Bristol’s father, Dan Bristol said.

The event raised more than $60,000 for Tunnel for Towers. The Bristol family said they hope to make Tunnel for Towers an annual event.