Tulsi Gabbard ends run for presidency, puts support behind Biden

In a video tweet Thursday morning, Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is ending her candidacy for president. Gabbard urged Americans to “rise to meet this moment” and get through this adversity.

“After Tuesday’s election, it’s clear that democratic primary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden to be the person who will take on President Trump in the General Election,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard is putting her support behind Joe Biden. This comes after the elections in Arizona, Florida and Illinois, all three of which Biden won.

Gabbard announced that she was seeking the highest office in the nation in January of 2019. She saw the debate stage a handful of times but not since late last year.

