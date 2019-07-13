Tullahoma man arrested in connection to fentanyl related overdose deaths

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A joint investigation for suspected fentanyl related overdose deaths, resulted in the arrest of a Tullahoma man on multiple charges, including two counts of first degree murder.

Investigators say they connected Isaiah Clark to two over deaths in June in Tullahoma.

Clark is charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance.

During the investigation, three others were also taken into custody.

The Tullahoma Police Department (TPD), Special Agent with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI) and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department worked on this investigation.