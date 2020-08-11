Tullahoma Labor Day Fireworks show cancelled

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Tullahoma has confirmed that their annual Labor Day fireworks show will be cancelled this year.
The decision was made in response to many factors dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“Planning is difficult. Fundraising is a challenge, even in good times,” said Winston Brooks, city of Tullahoma PIO. “This is a community event that relies on sponsorship. We also feel that as a municipal government, we should not be encouraging large gatherings. As a small community, we can’t risk having a department lose staffing due to illness.”
The city hopes that they can get things back into full swing in time for Independence Day in 2021.