Tuesday marks 2 years since Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 dead

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, Megan Murphy, right in hat, embraces Cara Knoedler as Kenneth Wright wipes his eyes on the first anniversary of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have taken some action to tighten gun regulations. But advocates say they’re frustrated more hasn’t been done since the attack in Las Vegas killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, and that mass shootings keep happening across the country. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From a sunrise event to an after-dark reading of victims’ names, Las Vegas plans to mark the anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with memorials to the 58 people killed two years ago.

Joe Robbins, whose 20-year-old son, Quinton Robbins of suburban Henderson, died in the Oct. 1, 2017, attack, is expected to join Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and others for the Tuesday daybreak ceremony.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center plans to promote wellness programs during the day, and the maker of wooden memorial crosses plans to offer them to family members.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is scheduled to mark the time of the shooting at 10:05 p.m. by reciting the names of the slain at a downtown Community Healing Garden.