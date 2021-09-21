Tuesday marks 1 month since Waverly was overwhelmed by rushing flood waters

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twenty people lost their lives on August 21st. Hundreds of others lost their homes and businesses. Debris is still spread across Waverly and parts of Dickson County.

“The Lord just placed on my heart to go and serve during these disasters,” said Christine Rodriguez, missions pastor for Georgianna Church in Merritt Island, Florida. The volunteer group traveled to Waverly with one mission in mind: to get rid of debris.

“I think most people are struggling because they don’t have the next step. There is all this debris and they don’t even know where to begin,” said Rodriguez.

One of those folks is Kenny Miller. He, his wife, and their daughter are now living in a camper outside their home, which was destroyed in the flood. “I was afraid they weren’t going to make it. I didn’t think about me. I was afraid for my daughter. She’s only 17.” said Miller.

“I still have a hard time talking about this.” Miller says they couldn’t afford to pay for repairs and rent, so they opted to stay on their own property. “It’s our place… it’s our home. We’ve been here since ’09,” said Miller.

Miller is slowly repairing the home himself. He owns Miller Home Maintenance and is skilled in home renovation, but says he lost all of the tools he needs to make a living.

“It’s like living in a landfill right now,” Miller described. “[I] got all the dry wall out… it’s a lot of work.” The Miller family has survived four floods and a house fire, but say this is by far the worst.

“It’s sad. Just overwhelming,” he said. “I just… I don’t know.” A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family. Click here to support.