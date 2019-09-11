TTU cadets run from sunrise to sunset with American flag in remembrance of 9/11

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eighteen years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, a team of runners will continuously run with the American flag from sunrise to sunset.

Cadets with Tennessee Tech University’s ROTC program will participate in a “moving” tribute to those lost in the attacks.

Runners began the continuous run with the flag at Tucker Stadium as the sun rose around 6:20 a.m. and will keep running until sunset around 7 p.m.

The flag will travel counterclockwise on West 12th Street, Willow Avenue, West 7th Street, Mahler Avenue and North Dixie Drive.

Everyone is welcome to run and no RSVP is required. Participants can simply join along with the runners at any point of the route and run as long as they like.