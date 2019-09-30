TSU’s Christion Abercrombie celebrates 1 year since injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A special guest was on hand to witness the Tennessee Titans victory over the Altanta Falcons Sunday.

Tennessee State University’s Christion Abercrombie has been recovering in Georgia since he suffered a head injury during a game against Vanderbilt University on Sept. 29, 2018.

News 2 cameras were rolling when Abercrombie was met by Head Coach Mike Vrabel, who greeted him and his family with hugs.

Abercrombie tweeted photos of him with players like Delanie Walker and Kevin Byard in addition to general manager Jon Robinson.

Sunday marked one year since Abercrombie’s injury. His mother tweeted her gratefulness for his recovery.

Today marks 1️⃣year from ⁦⁦@SafemodeAB⁩ 🏈injury. All I can say is that I give it all up to “GOD!”Christion is truly a miracle. I appreciate everyone for the prayers. We serve an awesome GOD💙‼️ pic.twitter.com/aSVpHRXAJL — Staci Abercrombie (@smabercrombie) September 29, 2019

In July, he represented the Tigers at the Ohio Valley Conference Football Media Day where he was awarded the first-ever OVC Courage award.

“It’s big-time,” said Abercrombie. “It brought tears to my eyes. It’s amazing. I want to thank the commissioner. It’s wonderful, it’s amazing, it’s a blessing.”

He is enrolled in some online classes to work toward finishing his degree.

